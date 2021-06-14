Franklin Templeton’s Voice of the American Worker Study Reveals Changing Concept of Retirement

The inaugural survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Franklin Templeton, is connected to Franklin Templeton’s Retirement Innovation Initiative (RII), which launched in January 2020 with the goal of improving retirement in the U.S.

Retirement today feels “less cookie cutter than it used to be”, according to 82% of those polled in Franklin Templeton’s Voice of the American Worker Survey. The vast majority of respondents indicate that retirement now looks different for everyone (88%) and that there is no single path to retirement today (82%). A majority envision their financial future will be different from their grandparents (65%), parents (56%), and children (56%).

“We believe every U.S. worker and household has the right to experience financial wellbeing throughout each phase of life,” said Yaqub Ahmed, Head of Retirement, Insurance & 529 – U.S. at Franklin Templeton. “New dynamics represent an opportunity for breakthrough innovation and require imagination, creativity and collaboration to solve. Our mission with RII is to bring together industry experts to help improve the future of retirement in the United States and to guide Franklin Templeton’s retirement strategy and product efforts in the context of our shared vision of success.”

A More Holistic View – Financial Health Now Part of Overall Health

The vast majority of survey respondents associate their current physical (74%), mental (70%), and financial (66%) health with wellbeing. More than half say their financial wellbeing isn't primarily about money but includes their health and lifestyle (57%).

Interestingly, while workers today place nearly equal importance on mental (81%), physical (80%) and financial (76%) health, they feel least in control of their financial (55%) health as compared to physical (62%) and mental (58%) health.

Many respondents struggle to find a holistic view, with 61% indicating they need to consult many sources to get an overall picture of their finances, and 51% stating it is too complicated to integrate all of their financial info and goals into a single picture. Seventy percent would like a “Fitbit-like program for their finances” to easily track everything all in one place.

The Future of Benefits – Closing the Financial Health Gap and Building Benefits for the Modern Workforce

Three out of four workers want their workplace to provide more resources to help them with their overall financial wellbeing (75%), believing their employer should provide incentives for good financial habits (79%) – as well as good health habits (78%). In fact, workers are more interested in long-term support, over today’s monetary gains, with most preferring a boosted 401(k) match to a raise.