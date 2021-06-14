 
checkAd

Franklin Templeton’s Voice of the American Worker Study Reveals Changing Concept of Retirement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 15:37  |  32   |   |   

Retirement today feels “less cookie cutter than it used to be”, according to 82% of those polled in Franklin Templeton’s Voice of the American Worker Survey. The vast majority of respondents indicate that retirement now looks different for everyone (88%) and that there is no single path to retirement today (82%). A majority envision their financial future will be different from their grandparents (65%), parents (56%), and children (56%).

The inaugural survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Franklin Templeton, is connected to Franklin Templeton’s Retirement Innovation Initiative (RII), which launched in January 2020 with the goal of improving retirement in the U.S.

“We believe every U.S. worker and household has the right to experience financial wellbeing throughout each phase of life,” said Yaqub Ahmed, Head of Retirement, Insurance & 529 – U.S. at Franklin Templeton. “New dynamics represent an opportunity for breakthrough innovation and require imagination, creativity and collaboration to solve. Our mission with RII is to bring together industry experts to help improve the future of retirement in the United States and to guide Franklin Templeton’s retirement strategy and product efforts in the context of our shared vision of success.”

A More Holistic View – Financial Health Now Part of Overall Health

The vast majority of survey respondents associate their current physical (74%), mental (70%), and financial (66%) health with wellbeing. More than half say their financial wellbeing isn't primarily about money but includes their health and lifestyle (57%).

Interestingly, while workers today place nearly equal importance on mental (81%), physical (80%) and financial (76%) health, they feel least in control of their financial (55%) health as compared to physical (62%) and mental (58%) health.

Many respondents struggle to find a holistic view, with 61% indicating they need to consult many sources to get an overall picture of their finances, and 51% stating it is too complicated to integrate all of their financial info and goals into a single picture. Seventy percent would like a “Fitbit-like program for their finances” to easily track everything all in one place.

The Future of Benefits – Closing the Financial Health Gap and Building Benefits for the Modern Workforce

Three out of four workers want their workplace to provide more resources to help them with their overall financial wellbeing (75%), believing their employer should provide incentives for good financial habits (79%) – as well as good health habits (78%). In fact, workers are more interested in long-term support, over today’s monetary gains, with most preferring a boosted 401(k) match to a raise.

Seite 1 von 3
Franklin Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Franklin Templeton’s Voice of the American Worker Study Reveals Changing Concept of Retirement Retirement today feels “less cookie cutter than it used to be”, according to 82% of those polled in Franklin Templeton’s Voice of the American Worker Survey. The vast majority of respondents indicate that retirement now looks different for everyone …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Humanigen Initiates Submission for Lenzilumab Marketing Authorization in COVID-19, to the United ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
08.06.21
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
03.06.21
Fiduciary Trust International Celebrates 90 Years of Delivering Peace of Mind by Simplifying Complex Financial Lives
01.06.21
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Its First Monthly Distribution Pursuant to Previously Announced Managed Distribution Plan
01.06.21
Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution
19.05.21
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Board of Trustees Announces Managed Distribution Plan
18.05.21
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
18.05.21
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution