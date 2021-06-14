 
checkAd

Pulse Oil Corp. Updates Bigoray Construction Progress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 15:30  |  25   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oil Corp., (“Pulse” or the "Company”) (TSXV: PUL) announced today that Pulse has completed its 100% owned, Bigoray production and water injection facility, and reactivated an additional oil well, which is aligning well with the sharp increase in commodity prices. In addition to reactivating immediate production from idle wells in the Bigoray area, these facilities will also provide critical infrastructure to Pulse’s upcoming EOR implementation.

Currently, Pulse has two Bigoray wells and four Queenstown wells that produced an average of 225 BOE/D of oil and gas production over Pulse’s Q1 of 2021. As part of Pulse’s “build back better” program, Pulse completed its own oil processing and water injection facility, including separators, water injection pumps, sufficient oil tankage and road work.

Pulse has recently reactivated one more Bigoray oil well that is currently being produced to the new facility and Pulse is completing its reactivation plan to maximize financial and operational synergies related to three more oil wells to be reactivated, all of which are 100% owned by Pulse. Updates to Pulse’s production rates will follow in coming days and weeks as applicable.

To view video of Pulse’s new Bigoray facility, please follow the link at:

http://www.pulseoilcorp.com/operations/

Pulse CEO, Garth Johnson commented, “Thanks to shareholder support for our completed Rights Offering, Pulse is taking steps forward to put the difficult times experienced by Pulse and most others in our industry over the past few years behind us. We have a lot more work to do but we are happy to have strengthened our balance sheet, increased cashflow, worked with all stakeholders to move forward and we are going to add more production and cashflow as we work through the rest of our reactivation plan. We are excited about the prospects of Pulse’s future based on where we are today, supported by the current strong commodity prices that are forecasted to remain strong for the foreseeable future. We will keep working hard.”

About Pulse

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is primarily focused on a 100% Working Interest Enhanced Oil Project Located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years. The Company plans to institute a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With under 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing just 35% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR project and unlock significant value for shareholders.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pulse Oil Corp. Updates Bigoray Construction Progress CALGARY, Alberta, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pulse Oil Corp., (“Pulse” or the "Company”) (TSXV: PUL) announced today that Pulse has completed its 100% owned, Bigoray production and water injection facility, and reactivated an additional oil …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
GenTech to Acquire High Growth Sports Nutrition Brand NxtBar as SINFIT Nurtition Roll-up Strategy ...
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Sbanken ASA – Final day of Offer Period under the best and final recommended voluntary offer by ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board