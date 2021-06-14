Pulse Oil Corp. Updates Bigoray Construction Progress

Currently, Pulse has two Bigoray wells and four Queenstown wells that produced an average of 225 BOE/D of oil and gas production over Pulse’s Q1 of 2021. As part of Pulse’s “build back better” program, Pulse completed its own oil processing and water injection facility, including separators, water injection pumps, sufficient oil tankage and road work.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oil Corp., (“Pulse” or the "Company”) (TSXV: PUL) announced today that Pulse has completed its 100% owned, Bigoray production and water injection facility, and reactivated an additional oil well, which is aligning well with the sharp increase in commodity prices. In addition to reactivating immediate production from idle wells in the Bigoray area, these facilities will also provide critical infrastructure to Pulse’s upcoming EOR implementation.

Pulse has recently reactivated one more Bigoray oil well that is currently being produced to the new facility and Pulse is completing its reactivation plan to maximize financial and operational synergies related to three more oil wells to be reactivated, all of which are 100% owned by Pulse. Updates to Pulse’s production rates will follow in coming days and weeks as applicable.

To view video of Pulse’s new Bigoray facility, please follow the link at:

http://www.pulseoilcorp.com/operations/

Pulse CEO, Garth Johnson commented, “Thanks to shareholder support for our completed Rights Offering, Pulse is taking steps forward to put the difficult times experienced by Pulse and most others in our industry over the past few years behind us. We have a lot more work to do but we are happy to have strengthened our balance sheet, increased cashflow, worked with all stakeholders to move forward and we are going to add more production and cashflow as we work through the rest of our reactivation plan. We are excited about the prospects of Pulse’s future based on where we are today, supported by the current strong commodity prices that are forecasted to remain strong for the foreseeable future. We will keep working hard.”

About Pulse

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is primarily focused on a 100% Working Interest Enhanced Oil Project Located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years. The Company plans to institute a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With under 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing just 35% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR project and unlock significant value for shareholders.