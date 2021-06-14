Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, Joins PAVmed Board of Directors
NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical
technology company, today announced the appointment of prominent global technology industry leader Tim Baxter, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Baxter will serve as Chair of the Company’s Nomination
Committee and as a member of its Audit Committee.
“I am very pleased to welcome Tim Baxter to PAVmed’s Board of Directors,” said Lishan Aklog M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Mr. Baxter is among the most accomplished and respected executives in the technology industry. His long and distinguished career as a senior global executive at AT&T, Sony and, most recently, at Samsung Electronics, where he was President and CEO, have kept him at the frontlines of technological innovation for over three decades. He shares our passion for leveraging technology in the service of society and has championed the same culture of trust and shared success we have built at PAVmed.”
“I was eager to initiate a dialogue with Dr. Aklog and the PAVmed team after learning about the company’s groundbreaking technologies, unique business model, strong management team, world-class board, and long-term growth potential,” said Mr. Baxter. “I believe that PAVmed’s recent successes at Lucid Diagnostics and the launch of Veris Health epitomize its team’s commitment to introducing disruptive technologies to transform healthcare and save lives. I look forward to contributing to PAVmed’s ongoing success and transformation into a leading global medical technology company.”
“Mr. Baxter brings a global perspective, a focus on long-term strategy, a vast network on the leading-edge of technology, and strong relationships with some of the world’s most innovative companies,” said Dr. Aklog. “I look forward to leveraging his experience in disrupting markets and his strategic guidance as PAVmed and its subsidiaries execute their growth strategies. Lucid’s emerging direct-to-consumer marketing strategy, as well as our newly launched digital health subsidiary, Veris Health, will particularly benefit from his experience, relationships and access to resources – including in electronics, wireless communications, artificial intelligence, digital user interfaces, cloud-based digital platforms, go-to-market strategies and consumer engagement.”
0 Kommentare