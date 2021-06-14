Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, Joins PAVmed Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced the appointment of prominent global technology industry leader Tim Baxter, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Baxter will serve as Chair of the Company’s Nomination Committee and as a member of its Audit Committee.



“I am very pleased to welcome Tim Baxter to PAVmed’s Board of Directors,” said Lishan Aklog M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Mr. Baxter is among the most accomplished and respected executives in the technology industry. His long and distinguished career as a senior global executive at AT&T, Sony and, most recently, at Samsung Electronics, where he was President and CEO, have kept him at the frontlines of technological innovation for over three decades. He shares our passion for leveraging technology in the service of society and has championed the same culture of trust and shared success we have built at PAVmed.”