CHNC Announces Name Change to Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – China Infrastructure Construction Corp. announced today that it is doing business as Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, pursuant to filings that it has made in the State of Colorado, where it is incorporated, and the State of Texas, where its headquarters are located. The Company believes that this name reflects the nature of its activities and the fact that it is operating in several foreign countries, such as Europe, Latin America, Middle East and the USA. In addition, the company expects to continue to expand its international activities.

The Company intends to change its corporate name from China Infrastructure Construction Corp trading under the symbol CHNC to Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc., by filing a certificate of amendment to its articles of incorporation as quickly as it can complete the measures that are required in order to process the name change and change of trading symbol through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The Company believes that it will be able to complete this process during the next 3 months. 

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "projects," "intends," and similar phrases. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of geopolitical conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

For more information contact us at:
info@pharmacologyuniversity.com
817/528-2475 for English
214/733-0868 for Spanish





