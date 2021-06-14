 
QOMPLX Announces Distinguished Post-Merger Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021   

TYSONS, Va., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOMPLX, Inc. (“QOMPLX”), a global leader in cybersecurity and risk analytics, announced today an accomplished slate composed of industry-leading executives for its post-merger Board of Directors upon completion of its merger with special purpose acquisition company, Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (“Tailwind”) (NYSE: TWND), and subsequent listing on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker “QPLX”.

These accomplished leaders bring deep expertise in business with exceptional public company governance and management experience. QOMPLX and Tailwind sought out prodigious talent with superlative domain experience in cybersecurity, data analytics, artificial intelligence, critical financial and energy infrastructure, insurance and finance risk, and human capital management to support business growth as QOMPLX transitions to public company operations.

Non-executive Directors, effective at the closing of the business combination, are expected to include:

  • William Foley, Executive Chairman of Cannae Holdings, Executive & Director of Fidelity National Financial for 32 Years, Chairman of Paysafe, Chairman of Dun & Bradstreet, and Owner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights through Black Knight Sports & Entertainment
  • Christopher Krebs, Former Director of the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, currently Co-Chair of the Aspen Digital Commission on Information Disorder
  • Lisa Crutchfield, Former Executive Vice President of regulation, pricing, risk and compliance for National Grid, currently independent Director at Vistra, Unitil, Fulton Financial and Buckeye Pipeline
  • Steven Guggenheimer, Former Corporate Vice President focused on technology and eco-systems for Microsoft, currently Non-Executive Director at HSBC
  • Anne S. Edwards, General Counsel and Chief Human Resources Officer for Luma Financial Technologies; 10+ Years Leading Human Resources for LON:DMGT

“Attracting this level of talent & decades of specifically relevant experience is a testament to the bright future that lies ahead for QOMPLX and our clients, as we seek to meet their needs in the rapidly growing and dynamic risk and cybersecurity environment”, said Jason Crabtree, CEO of QOMPLX.

“As CEO, my responsibility is to ensure that we surround ourselves with the best and most experienced team possible, in order to execute our vision for the ground-breaking products QOMPLX is delivering for clients in cybersecurity, banking, insurance, healthcare, and government”, Crabtree continued. “This expanded board, effective upon successful completion of our merger with Tailwind and listing on the NYSE, is further evidence of the significant potential of the risk analytics market, and our belief that QOMPLX will continue on a trajectory of rapid growth as we complete our transition to public company operations.”

