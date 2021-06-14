Enento’s Sustainability Review 2020 published

Enento Group Plc has today published its Sustainability Review 2020. The Sustainability Review opens Enento’s sustainability work with targets and commitments based on the Group strategy 2020-2023. According to the strategy the sustainability program is divided into four dimensions: Enento’s services help customers make sustainable decisions, Enento’s environmental impact, Enento as a sustainable workplace and Enento’s impact on economic sustainability in the society. The Sustainability Review 2020 is published in English and Finnish.

“Sustainability is a key issue both in our operations and service offering. In our operations we want to ensure that we are a good employer taking care of our employees, and a trustworthy and constantly developing service provider for our customers. With our offering we want to enhance sustainability in the society by enabling responsible decisioning and sufficient data for customers concerning the choice of partners and subcontractors among other things”, says Jukka Ruuska, Enento Group’s CEO.

The Sustainability Review is attached to this release and also available on Enento’s investor pages at https://enento.com/investors/

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2020 was 151.3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.

