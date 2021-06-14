OliX Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2021 RNAi-Based Therapeutics Summit

SUWON, Republic of Korea, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that June Hyun Park, Ph.D., Principal Scientist at OliX Pharmaceuticals, will present at the second annual RNAi-Based Therapeutics Summit, being held virtually June 15-17, 2021.



Dr. Park will provide an overview of the key features of asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA) and discuss OliX’s proprietary cp-asiRNA technology for locally administered therapeutics and GalNAc-asiRNA technology for liver targeting therapeutics. He will also discuss OliX’s preclinical and clinical development programs across various disease indications, including hepatitis B virus (HBV).