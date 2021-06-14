Auxly Announces Closing of $17 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (“Auxly” or the “Company”) (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) is pleased to announce the closing of its bought deal short form prospectus offering pursuant to which the Company issued 54,763,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.315 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of $17,250,345 (the "Offering"), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.
The Offering was led by ATB Capital Markets Inc. as sole bookrunner and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation acting as co-lead underwriters, together with a syndicate of underwriters including Desjardins Capital Markets, Raymond James Ltd., and Mackie Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the “Underwriters”). A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners was acting as the sole U.S. sub-agent and financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Offering in the United States.
Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.38 at any time up to 36 months from closing of the Offering.
The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to continue to pursue strategic growth initiatives, including continued development, commercialization and expansion of its product portfolio, and for general corporate purposes.
The Units were offered by way of a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated March 18, 2021 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), which has been filed in those provinces of Canada as the Company and the Underwriters may designate (excluding Quebec) pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions and National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions. The Units were also offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an appropriate exemption from the registration requirements under applicable U.S. law.
