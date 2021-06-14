Auxly Announces Closing of $17 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (“Auxly” or the “Company”) (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) is pleased to announce the closing of its bought deal short form prospectus offering pursuant to which the Company issued 54,763,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.315 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of $17,250,345 (the "Offering"), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

The Offering was led by ATB Capital Markets Inc. as sole bookrunner and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation acting as co-lead underwriters, together with a syndicate of underwriters including Desjardins Capital Markets, Raymond James Ltd., and Mackie Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the “Underwriters”). A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners was acting as the sole U.S. sub-agent and financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Offering in the United States.