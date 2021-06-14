 
Fisher Investments Wins 2021 "US Equities" Award from Swiss Sustainable Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
Fisher Investments' US Small Cap Core ESG Fund recognized for performance and sustainable investment practices

CAMAS, Wash., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments UK's parent company, Fisher Investments, was recognized by the Swiss Sustainable Funds Awards for its Institutional US Small Cap Core Equity ESG Fund, which won the 2021 "US Equities" category award. This award recognizes the top-performing US equity funds most committed to socially responsible investment practices. The Swiss Sustainable Funds Awards winners are selected by an independent committee, which evaluates funds and asset managers on qualitative and quantitative factors, including investment process, sustainability objectives, management team quality and performance history. Fisher Investments' Institutional US Small Cap Core Equity ESG Fund invests in small US value and growth equities consistent with the firm's market outlook and environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.  

"We are proud to receive this award, which recognizes our firm's steadfast commitment to sustainable investing and helps energize our teams as we continue to develop our ESG capabilities in the years to come," said Fisher Investments' Senior Executive Vice President of Institutional, Justin Arbuckle. He added, "Responsible Investing is a priority at Fisher Investments. Our global, top-down investment process is well suited to ESG integration as the most prevalent ESG investment considerations are often macro in nature."

Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani stated, "We're honored to receive the prestigious Swiss Sustainable Funds Award. Fisher Investments has long believed in collaborating with our clients to develop strategies that meet their financial, environmental and social goals. This award is a reflection of the tremendous work our employees do on behalf of our clients."

This award follows other accolades recognizing Fisher Investments' commitment to offering exceptional ESG investment strategies to institutional clients globally. Recently, Fisher Investments' Institutional Emerging Markets ex-Fossil Fuels equity strategy earned CDP's prestigious "Climetrics" award for top climate fund (March 2021) and the Austrian EcoLabel (April 2020).

Fisher Investments' ESG philosophy uses both top-down and bottom-up factors to help clients achieve desired investment performance while investing toward better global, environmental and social conditions. To learn more about Fisher Investments Institutional Group's approach to ESG investing, please visit: https://institutional.fisherinvestments.com/en-us .

