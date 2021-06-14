Hilton Grand Vacations Hires Andrea A. Agnew to Lead Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announced today that Andrea A. Agnew has joined the company as vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I).

Andrea A. Agnew, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) at Hilton Grand Vacations. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this newly created role, Agnew will lead the development of a comprehensive and forward-thinking DE&I strategy to support HGV’s team members across the globe. In addition, she will play a pivotal role in expanding the company’s existing programs and processes related to DE&I, community relations, recognition and culture. Agnew will report to HGV’s Chief Human Resources Officer Pablo Brizi.

“Andrea is a forward-thinking global leader who is known for inspiring and helping others, driving results, embracing resilience, and building positive relationships,” said Brizi. “I’m excited to partner with her to champion an atmosphere that supports HGV’s team members and fosters a sense of inclusion across the enterprise.”

Agnew joins HGV with more than 23 years of experience in human resources management, including workforce diversity and inclusion, talent management, and talent acquisition for Fortune 500 organizations. Most recently, she served as vice president and chief diversity officer at Comcast Spectacor, where she was responsible for developing strategy, goals and quantitative metrics for the organization and its business units and helped to establish the company’s Executive Diversity Inclusion Council.

“Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is critical to our long-term growth and success, and I’m proud to welcome Andrea to the HGV family,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “People are at the heart of everything we do, and Andrea’s leadership will accelerate HGV’s existing efforts to foster the kind of inclusive workplace that attracts and retains the very best team members in the industry.”

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club and The Hilton Club, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for nearly 330,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005022/en/