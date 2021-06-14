Hyatt Shares Tips and Inspiration to Make the Most of Summer Travel

As the desire to travel and explore continues to heat up, Hyatt is sharing tips to help travelers satisfy their wanderlust this summer, from can’t-miss special offers and wellbeing-focused experiences, to planning a long-awaited family reunion.

This summer, adventure off the beaten path to lesser-traveled destinations. Hyatt hotels have recently opened in must-see “second city” destinations, including Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through World of Hyatt, Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program that unites participating locations across Hyatt’s 19 brands, members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key and exclusive member rates. World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Exhale, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Furthermore, World of Hyatt is advancing care and providing increased flexibility to members by providing the opportunity to earn tier status twice as fast in 2021. Requirements for earning elite tiers in 2021 have been lowered by 50%. This means that members are able to qualify or requalify for elite status with half the Tier-Qualifying Nights or Base Points normally required.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

To learn more about these and other offers and experiences, please visit hyatt.com/adventure.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

For further information:

¹Limited Time Offer Terms & Conditions

Offer valid for qualifying reservations made between June 14, 2021 and July 31, 2021 at participating hotels for stays with a check-in date between June 15, 2021 and September 30, 2021. Offer subject to availability. Offer must be booked on Hyatt.com, via the World of Hyatt app, via a Hyatt Global Contact Center, via the Hyatt WeChat mini program or by contacting your personal travel professional and requesting the then-available offer (if any). Any limitations or restrictions included in the published offer shall apply. This offer is subject to the cancellation policy displayed at time of booking.

• Percent Off Offering: If published offer includes discount off room rate, such discount is off the Standard Rate and applies to room rate only.

• Free Night Offering: If published offer includes a free night, guest must use free night during stay in which it is earned. Free night is only available for consecutive night stays that meet the minimum stay requirement. Consecutive nights at the same hotel are considered one stay even if guest checks out and back in. Guest will forfeit any unused portions of this offer. Free night will be forfeited if you depart early or otherwise do not meet the minimum stay requirements outlined in the published offer. Book the complete stay and the free night will be adjusted at time of booking; no further discounts will be made. The complimentary night is available with each eligible consecutive paid night stay for the requisite amount of time. World of Hyatt points and night credits will not be awarded for the free night (if applicable).

Offer not valid at Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club, Miraval, MGM, UrCove and Small Luxury Hotels of the World locations. Rate is per room, per night, based on double occupancy unless otherwise noted and excludes, unless specifically noted, service charges, mandatory resort fees, applicable taxes and other incidental expenses. Discount may reflect Member Rate discount and such discount is available only for World of Hyatt members in good standing at time of booking and stay. Member Rate Discount percent applies to room rate only, and represents a discount off the Standard Rate.

Offer only available for a limited time, while shown as available on the applicable Hyatt website. Any limitations or restrictions included in the published offer shall apply. Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour packages or special rate programs. Additional charges may apply for additional guests or room type upgrades. Offer not valid in conjunction with previously booked or held stays and may not be combined with other offers. Not redeemable for cash or other substitutions. Any unauthorized transfer, sale, distribution or reproduction constitutes fraud. Promotional blackout periods may apply due to seasonal periods or special events, and normal arrival/departure restrictions apply (unless otherwise noted). This offer may be altered or withdrawn at any time without notice. Where required, an alternate offer of similar value will be offered. Void where prohibited by law. The trademarks Hyatt, World of Hyatt and all related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. 2021 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.

ABOUT HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of March 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 68 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, tommie, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005061/en/