WWE To Hold Talent Tryouts SummerSlam Week In Las Vegas

WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it will search for the next generation of Superstars and host a multi-day talent tryout in Las Vegas as part of SummerSlam Week.

The tryouts will give elite male and female athletes and performers the opportunity to showcase their abilities with the goal of being selected to begin training at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla.

“Talent is the lifeblood of our industry and these tryouts coupled with SummerSlam, one of our premier events, will help us discover world-class athletes that will serve as the next wave of WWE Superstars,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development.

To register for an opportunity to be part of the talent tryouts, visit www.wweperformancecenter.com. The site includes step-by-step instructions on how to register, an overview of the many resources available to WWE Performance Center recruits, photos of the entire Performance Center roster, biographies of the industry-leading coaching staff, testimonials from Raw and SmackDown Superstars, and videos from past tryouts.

SummerSlam takes place Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an NFL stadium. SummerSlam will be one of the first sporting events held at full capacity at Allegiant Stadium with tickets on sale this Friday, June 18. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Additional information on the talent tryouts, including the location, will be announced in the near future on WWE.com.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

