Dr. Gregoriou will discuss the key role of hydrogen fuel cells in driving decarbonization across the transportation industry in a one-on-one interview with science journalist and author Vivienne Parry Obe. He will present Advent’s competitive advantage, specifically in markets where hydrogen may be scarce or not perform well. Through the exclusive “Any Fuel. Anywhere.” option, Advent’s next-generation technology allows fuel cells to successfully perform with hydrogen carriers and other e-fuels in challenging environments of extreme temperatures and/or heavy pollution.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”) today announced that Advent Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou will speak at the Edison Open House: Transport Futures event on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The three-day digital investors event is produced in partnership with the London Stock Exchange, OTC Markets Group, and Influence emobility. The event will feature top, publicly listed companies that are shaping the future of transport.

Edison Open House brings together the leading innovators, market experts and thought leaders to discuss the most important advances that can be invested in immediately. Taking place over three days on June 15-17, this year’s event focuses on a different theme around transportation each day. Day One, entitled ‘The Vehicles,’ will open talks into the future of electric, shared, and autonomous vehicles; Day Two, ‘The Power,’ will present the leaders who are enabling the growth of electrified transport while adhering to zero carbon constraints; Day Three, ‘The Upstream,’ will highlight the thought leaders who are supplying components and all other elements of the supply chain.

Dr. Gregoriou’s interview will take place live on Day 2 of the event on Wednesday, June 16. Registration to follow the program is found here: Edison Open House: Transport Futures June 2021 | Edison (edisongroup.com).

