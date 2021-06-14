DTE Energy customers see nearly $400 million in savings from company’s energy efficiency programs

Progress in energy efficiency contributing to DTE’s commitment of 80% reduction in carbon emissions by 2040

Detroit, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, JUNE 14, 2021 – DTE Energy’s residential and business customers will save nearly $400 million on their cumulative lifetime energy bills thanks to the company’s efficiency programs, according to a newly released report. Along with dollar savings, the 2020 combined electric and natural gas verified net savings from energy efficiency programs equate to lifetime greenhouse gas reductions of 6.1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, 2,869 metric tons of nitrogen oxides, and 3,785 metric tons of sulfur dioxide. Since 2009, the cumulative lifetime environmental benefits from these electric and natural gas savings are equivalent to:

Greenhouse gas emissions avoided by recycling more than 228,000 tons – equating to 32,000 garbage trucks– of waste instead of sending it to the landfill,

Annual carbon emissions reduction from more than 80,000 homes’ energy use for one year,

Reduction in the greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to more than 146,000 cars driven in one year, and

Carbon sequestered by more than 823,000 acres of forest in one year.

One of the programs that helped achieve these savings was Energy Efficiency Assistance, which was honored this year with an Inspiring Efficiency Impact Award by the Midwest Energy Efficiency Association for supporting customers with limited income. This program teams up with local nonprofit organizations and community action agencies to provide free energy-saving home improvements to eligible customers. In 2020, DTE’s Income-Qualified program had 10,926 electric and 12,273 natural gas participants. This program includes Energy Efficiency Assistance, the Income-Qualified Heat Pumps initiative and the Income-Qualified components of the Multifamily and Home Energy Consultation programs.

“We feel fortunate to be able to offer these income-qualified programs to DTE customers who are most in need,” said John Boladian, director of Energy Efficiency at DTE. “We’re proud to accept the Inspiring Efficiency Impact Award, but we also want to give credit to the Michigan Community Action Agency Association, municipality and county agencies across the state, public housing commissions, faith-based institutions, community development corporations and non-profit organizations with existing housing and energy programs. This award reflects the effort and hard work from a large network of people.”