Key Findings

  • The out of pocket expenditure on the medicine is expected to increase as the prices for medicines are increasing. The government is also looking to reduce the expenditure under the NHI coverage. This increase in out of pocket medical expenditure will help in development of the Taiwan Pharmacy Retail Market.
  • The presence of pharmacy chains in Taiwan is less in comparison with other neighbouring countries such as Japan, China and others. Pharmacy chains will open new store, acquire regional chains and independent stores in order to increase their presence.
  • The pharmaceutical market is strictly regulated by the government in Taiwan. The NHIA covers more than 17,000 drugs under its scope on which it provides reimbursement. Thus, for becoming a commercial success in Taiwan a drug needs reimbursement accreditation by NHIA.
Growth of Organized Pharmacy: Organized Pharmacies are increasing their presence in the Taiwan region by opening new stores or acquiring and merging regional pharmacies under their brand name. Some, pharmacy chains have adopted the franchise model for faster store expansion.  The organized pharmacies are also focusing upon integrating their stores with latest technologies such as IoT, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence and other latest technologies in order to increase the value of in-store experience. Further, they are collecting patient information and integrating it on their cloud platform so that customer can access their medical information at any time any place.

Ageing Population and Negation Population Growth Rate: Taiwan's population trends are changing as the fertility rate is shrinking (1.06 births per women as of 2018) and life expectancy is increasing. The population growth in 2019 was ~0.1% down from an average of ~1.5% during the 1980s. This has resulted with the population starting to decline as of 2020. Out of total population, 65 years and older people accounted for ~15.3% of the population in 2019. It is estimated this will exceed to more than 20% till 2025. As per the NHIA data the cost on healthcare increases with the increase in age. Thus, it will benefit the market in the future.

