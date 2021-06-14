Military Shelters Market Size to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2026, Says a Study from Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Military Shelters Market by Size Type (Small Shelters and Large Shelters), by Shelter Type (Rigid Shelters and Non-Rigid Shelters), by Product Type (Expandable Shelters and Non-Expandable Shelters), by Installation Type (Vehicle- Mounted Shelters and Ground-Based Shelters), by Material Type (Polyester, Composite, Steel, and Others), by Application Type (Medical Facility, Command & Control Post, Storage, Aircraft Base, Repair & Maintenance, Accommodation, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the military shelters market over the trend period of 2015 to 2020 and the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. After a continuous interest in our military equipment market reports from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further accentuate our research scope to the military shelters market to provide the most crystal-clear picture of the market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Military Shelters Market: Highlights from the Report

Military shelter systems are deployed for a multitude of purposes including temporary living, medical support centers, arms and ammunition storage, etc., by the defense authorities for their troops. These shelters are in the form of containers, tents, panels, etc. that are deployed for a certain period.

The defense industry has exhibited significant growth over the past few years with almost every country increasing its military expenses and budgets. The demand for military shelters has also considerably grown in the wake of surging military and humanitarian operations/missions. Currently, the manufacturers of military shelter structures are focused on the development of lightweight, portable, and cost-efficient systems. Over the years, major shelter manufacturers have switched to composite shelters aiming at greater durability, cost efficiency, and lightweight, some of the most urged requirements from defense authorities. As a result, it is anticipated that in the forthcoming years, composites would be the primary material used for the development of military shelters.