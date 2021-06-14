 
DGAP-DD DIC Asset AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.06.2021, 16:35  |  11   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.06.2021 / 16:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: GCS Verwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Schmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DIC Asset AG

b) LEI
52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.01 EUR 300200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.0100 EUR 300200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


14.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

68902  14.06.2021 



Wertpapier


