The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLQT ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 11, 2021, SelectQuote announced its third quarter 2021 financial results in a press release. The Company also provided updated guidance for full year fiscal 2021, expecting revenue between $920 million and $940 million and net income between $130 million and $138 million.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $5.50, or 20%, to close at $21.90 per share on May 12, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased SelectQuote securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

