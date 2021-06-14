 
Sinclair Broadcast Group Teams Up With American Red Cross and Other Blood Collection Centers Nationally, Urging Viewers to Participate in Blood Donation Efforts

Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced the company’s “Sinclair Cares: Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign in partnership with American Red Cross. The campaign urges Sinclair viewers to help increase U.S. blood supplies by making a blood donation appointment, volunteering time, or providing financial contributions for the cause. The “Sinclair Cares: Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign kicked off today, which is World Blood Donor Day, and runs through July 23.

During the pandemic, many Americans have stepped up to help fellow neighbors in numerous ways, including donating blood. However, as hospitals recover from the effects of delayed surgeries and deferred care due to COVID-19, demand for blood products has rapidly increased beyond pre-pandemic levels resulting in a severe blood shortage. The Red Cross is working aggressively to meet the increased demand but needs the support of the public to ensure patients in hospitals awaiting life changing procedures have access to the blood products they need.

“As Americans slowly recover from the unprecedented events of the last year, it’s important our local communities keep in mind that the need for blood donations never stops,” said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley. “Working in tandem with the American Red Cross and other blood collection centers, Sinclair will use its media outlets to encourage communities around the nation to help end the current blood shortage so that their fellow citizens receive the medical care they desperately need. For the millions who rely on blood donations, it’s critical that we create awareness to our audiences on how anyone can help in the cause to increase blood supplies.”

In 2020, the “Sinclair Cares: Roll Up Your Sleeves” campaign successfully led to approximately 2,000 units of blood collected. Following last year’s campaign, even more appointments were set up by individuals to donate blood.

In addition to highlighting the campaign on local news outlets, other Sinclair owned media outlets including Bally Sports Networks, Marquee Sports Network, Tennis Channel, Stadium, and digital channels will be participating. Sinclair encourages viewers to take part in donation efforts via Sinclair’s media outlet websites. Sinclair also will provide information and ways for viewers to get involved via its national website sinclaircares.com.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

