Aterian Announces Addition To The Russell 2000 Index

Russell indexes annual reconstitution will be effective after the US market opens on June 28

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) announced today that it is set to join the small-cap Russell 2000 Index and broad-market Russell 3000 Index, at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28.



“We are very pleased that Aterian is set to join the Russell 2000 Index,” said Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and CEO of Aterian. “Inclusion in this index is a reflection of the progress we have made since going public in 2019 and marks another step forward in continuing to expand our reach more broadly within the investment community.”