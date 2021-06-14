VetaNova Acquires 157 Acre Greenhouse Complex

AVONDALE, Colorado, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VetaNova, Inc. (Symbol VTNA: OTC Pink Current) announced today it has acquired 157 acres greenhouse complex, which will be developed into a solar powered vertical growing facility to provide year-round farm fresh fruits and vegetables to local outlets in Colorado.



The Avondale Complex currently has a 90,000 sq ft state of the art computer-controlled greenhouse with 14’ foot gutters and a 15,000 sq ft processing facility. The Company expects to build additional growing and processing capacity at the Avondale Complex over the next several years.