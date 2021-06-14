SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

Evaluation Rounds (for calculation of any Additional Interest)

Evaluation Round 1: April 2022 (for Credit with Repayment Date 29 April 2022. 28 April 2023 and 30 April 2024) refers to Comparison Period 1: 1 March 2021 – 28 February 2022 and potential Additional Interest Rate applied to Lending Period 1: from 30 March 2021 up to and including 29 April 2022. Evaluation Round 2: April 2023 (for Credit with Repayment Date 28 April 2023 and 30 April 2024) refers to Comparison Period 2: 1 March 2022 – 28 February 2023 and potential Additional Interest Rate applied to Lending Period 2: from 29 April 2022 up to and including 28 April 2023. Evaluation Round 3: April 2024 (for Credit with Repayment Date 30 April 2024) refers to Comparison Period 3: 1 March 2023 – 29 February 2024 and potential Additional Interest Rate applied to Lending Period 3: from 28 April 2023 up to and including 30 April 2024.