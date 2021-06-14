Keysight Enables Samsung to Establish 5G Data Call Based on 3GPP Release 16 Specifications

Samsung selected Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to successfully demonstrate a data link based on 3GPP Rel-16 specifications for the 5G new radio (NR) standard. Finalized in 2020, Rel-16 brings numerous enhancements to 5G NR deployments, leading to improved spectrum use, lower network latencies and higher connection reliability. Such improvements are critical to machine-to-machine (M2M) communications in industrial automation, autonomous vehicles and greater operational efficiencies for service providers.

Keysight Technologies , Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Samsung Electronics' System LSI Business , a global leader in semiconductor components and 5G technology, has selected the company’s 5G test platforms to establish a 5G data call based on 3GPP release 16 (Rel-16) specifications.

“We’re pleased to support Samsung’s strategic 5G technology goals with integrated software-based chipset and device test solutions for validating new designs according the latest 3GPP specifications across the protocol stack,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s wireless test group. “Keysight is committed to delivering test platforms that accelerate commercial introduction of 5G devices and networks to 5G leaders such as Samsung.”

Samsung used Keysight’s 5G Protocol R&D Toolset and Test Application software to validate the modem maker’s Exynos Modem chipset, which many global device makers use to bring 5G products to market. The toolset enables Samsung to perform 3GPP Rel-16 physical player interoperability development testing (IODT), verify power saving IODT performance and validate new radio to new radio dual connectivity (NRDC) functionality, in both sub-7GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) spectrum.

“We are pleased to work with key collaborators such as Keysight, as their test tools are proven across a global ecosystem of device makers to confidently verify new designs,” said Jonghan Kim, vice president of System LSI protocol development at Samsung Electronics. “With Keysight’s comprehensive range of 5G test tools, we are able to quickly develop commercially successful 5G solutions that offer new and electrifying mobile experiences.”

In more than ten years of collaboration, Keysight and Samsung have achieved several joint milestones, including the validation of dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology used in 5G modems.

