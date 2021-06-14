 
checkAd

Miracle-Gro Encourages Families to Share the Benefits of Edible Gardening, Expands No Kid Hungry Partnership with the Release of the GroMoreGood Harvest Donation Bag

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 17:00  |  34   |   |   

Student-designed bag created to inspire families to share their surplus bounty with friends, family and community members in need

Every bag purchased can help provide a child with up to 20 healthy meals*

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to spread the joy of gardening and get more children in need access to healthy meals, Miracle-Gro today unveiled its new GroMoreGood Harvest Donation Bag, part of an expanded partnership with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation’s long-time charitable partner No Kid Hungry. The Miracle-Gro GroMoreGood Harvest Donation Bag is now available on miraclegro.com. Each bag purchased can help provide up to 20 meals for children living with hunger.*

Miracle-Gro’s partnership with No Kid Hungry and launch of the Harvest Donation Bag are part of ScottsMiracle-Gro’s larger GroMoreGood initiative to connect 10 million children to the benefits of gardens and greenspace by 2023. The expanded partnership with No Kid Hungry is intended to help address the impact of the pandemic, which has exacerbated the childhood hunger crisis that already existed in this country.

The canvas bag features original artwork by Randy Perez-Lopez, a 14-year-old student at Tapestry Public Charter School in Atlanta, who won the school’s design contest. Randy’s drawing was inspired by a trip to Guatemala when he was 10 years old, a chance, for the first time, to visit the country where his parents grew up. He descends from a family of farmers and, when he visited, he was in awe of the beautiful countryside and farmland — scenery he believed would be perfect for the Miracle-Gro GroMoreGood Harvest Donation Bag.

“As most gardeners know, a well-maintained edible garden can easily deliver an abundance of produce," said Sara Gordon, Vice President, Gardens at ScottsMiracle-Gro. “And yet, a recent survey by ScottsMiracle-Gro found that more than half of gardeners (56%) report having unused food from the garden that they give to family or friends. With our new Harvest Donation Bag, we hope to inspire families to share what they grow with loved ones, neighbors, teachers, and food banks, all while providing food to the children who need it the most through No Kid Hungry.”

“In the wake of the coronavirus, millions of children and their families in the United States are facing poverty and hunger. No Kid Hungry is making sure kids nationwide get the meals they need, and we couldn't do it without the support of partners like Miracle-Gro,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, No Kid Hungry campaign. “This new program is so exciting, not only because it provides much-needed funding to get food to the kids who need it most, but it also creates greater awareness around childhood hunger and compels families to support those in their own community.”

To purchase a Miracle-Gro GroMoreGood Harvest Donation Bag, visit miraclegro.com. More information on ScottsMiracle-Gro’s non-profit partnerships and its purpose to GroMoreGood can be found at www.gromoregood.com.

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at nokidhungry.org/onedollar. Miracle-Gro will donate $2 for each tote bag purchased on miracle-gro.com through September 30, 2021.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is passionate about helping people of all ages express themselves on their own piece of the Earth. With approximately $4 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are the most recognized in the industry. To learn more about the Company and our initiatives, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

About No Kid Hungry
No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

Contacts:
Colin Brown
MullenLowe PR for Miracle-Gro
908-528-1771 (mobile)
colin.brown@mullenlowe.com

Lindsay LaSala
ScottsMiracle-Gro
937-644-7621 (office)
lindsay.lasala@Scotts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e689f854-caa8-4c5f ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Miracle-Gro Encourages Families to Share the Benefits of Edible Gardening, Expands No Kid Hungry Partnership with the Release of the GroMoreGood Harvest Donation Bag Student-designed bag created to inspire families to share their surplus bounty with friends, family and community members in need Every bag purchased can help provide a child with up to 20 healthy meals* MARYSVILLE, Ohio, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
Yamana Gold Provides Timing for Update on Feasibility Study and Development Decision on Wasamac ...
GenTech to Acquire High Growth Sports Nutrition Brand NxtBar as SINFIT Nurtition Roll-up Strategy ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board