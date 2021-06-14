 
Martins Wine Advisor launches the first sought-after 'Jupiter' wine in 'Wines From Another World' exclusive collection in intergalactic event

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
LISBON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martins Wine Advisor (MWA), the winners of Best Wine Advisory Service 2019 and 2020 UK at the LUX Life Food & Drink Awards, have launched their new nine-year exclusive 'Wines From Another World' series in partnership with Pedro Marques Antunes from Sparrow Creative Solutions, in spectacular style in a converted warehouse setting.

Set against an immersive intergalactic space with cutting-edge technology, the luxurious launch event for 'Wines From Another World' was attended by luminaries from the elite wine world, media members and special VIP guests who were transported to another dimension, suspended between space and earth.

The event marked the start of the nine-year journey where 9 planets, 9 regions, 9 producers, 9 codes and 9 wines will come into fruition for the 'Wines From Another World' series.

The first bottle to grace the 'Wines From Another World' collection is the highly sought after and rare, 'Jupiter' wine, which has balanced innovation with tradition using ancient wine techniques. It is the epitome of the millenary wine culture that was brought to Alentejo, in the south of Portugal, by the Romans more than 2,000 years ago.

This collector's wine – by invitation only –  is a glorious testament to Claúdio Martins', the CEO of Martins Wine Advisor, visionary quest for excellence and exceptional taste.

'Wines From Another World' has cultivated a spirit of collaboration which is represented in Martins' strong relationships with some of the finest wine producers in the world, including winemaker Pedro Ribeiro of Herdade do Rocim –  one of the most respected producers in the Alentejo. Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system is an apt representational name for this bold wine, which was made with indigenous grapes and ancient production methods, including five years of ageing in amphoras. Rocim's mission is to produce wines in a sustainable manner respecting the social, cultural and natural matrix of the region.

