 
checkAd

DGAP-News Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call To Be Held on June 29, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.06.2021, 17:45  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp. / Key word(s): Conference
Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call To Be Held on June 29, 2021

14.06.2021 / 17:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Burcon Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call To Be Held on June 29, 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 - Burcon NutraScience Corporation ("Burcon or the "Company") (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to provide a business update and discuss its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021. The Company's financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

A link to the live webcast of the conference call will be available on Burcon's website under "Presentations" or directly here. The webcast will also be archived for future playback.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial in using the details below:

Date: Tuesday June 29, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in (North America): 1-855-327-6837
Dial-in (toll/international): 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10015018



About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. With over 290 issued patents and 200 additional patent applications developed over a span of more than 20 years, Burcon has grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation ("Merit Foods") was established in a joint venture between Burcon and three veteran food industry executives. Merit Foods has built a state-of-the-art protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada to produce, under licence, Burcon's novel pea and canola protein ingredients. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

Seite 1 von 3
Burcon NutraScience Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: burcon – ein spekulativer play im nahrungsmittelsektor
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call To Be Held on June 29, 2021 DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp. / Key word(s): Conference Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call To Be Held on June 29, 2021 14.06.2021 / 17:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: CE-Zulassungen für zwei Corona-Laientests liegen vor
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold trifft in King Tut auf hohe Goldgehalte von bis zu 81,89 g/t Au über ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins sustainable mobility project in northern Italy: construction of Fortezza-Ponte ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer und SAP schließen strategische Partnerschaft und treiben digitale ...
DGAP-News: ESGTI AG: EKO AGRO Group to cooperate with Toscana Region
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia erhält Auftrag für nachhaltige Mobilität in Norditalien und baut Bahnstrecke ...
NN Investment Partners: Konkurrenzkampf zwischen China und USA bringt neue Investmentchancen in Schwellenländern
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer and SAP partner to drive innovation and digital transformation in ...
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG acquires HJS Motoren GmbH and raises sales forecasts
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon kündigt für 29. Juni 2021 Telefonkonferenz über das Geschäftsjahr an (deutsch)
17:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon kündigt für 29. Juni 2021 Telefonkonferenz über das Geschäftsjahr an
28.05.21
DGAP-News: Burcons Joint-Venture-Unternehmen, Merit Functional Foods, erhält zweite Ko-Investition von Protein Industries Canada (deutsch)
28.05.21
DGAP-News: Burcons Joint-Venture-Unternehmen, Merit Functional Foods, erhält zweite Ko-Investition von Protein Industries Canada
28.05.21
DGAP-News: Burcon JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Receives Second Co-Investment from Protein Industries Canada
24.05.21
DGAP-News: Burcon beginnt den Handel an der NASDAQ (deutsch)
24.05.21
DGAP-News: Burcon to Begin Trading on NASDAQ
24.05.21
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Burcon beginnt den Handel an der NASDAQ