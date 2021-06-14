Mauna Kea Technologies Unveils Its Next-Generation Cellvizio Platform

Building upon the success of the previous models, the new generation of Cellvizio equips physicians with the most advanced cellular imaging technology to improve patients’ lives. The platform includes several new features: an all-new workflow integration for endoscopic, bronchoscopic, or operating environments via integrated connectivity; enhanced capabilities enabling artificial intelligence (AI) for assisted pattern recognition; and a small footprint and slim profile allowing easy maneuverability within the procedure room.

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (Euronext: MKEA) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today unveiled the next-generation Cellvizio platform, which has already received both 510(k) clearance (K193416) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE marking. Built with enhanced capabilities, this entirely new system uses the company’s proprietary Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (CLE) advanced imaging technology to deliver cellular and molecular imaging virtually anywhere in the human body, and will be available for purchase in the second half of 2021.

“Our next-generation platform represents a tremendous leap forward in product innovation that significantly improves the ease of integrating Cellvizio into procedure rooms around the world,” said Robert L. Gershon, Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. “The system readiness to host novel advanced capabilities, particularly artificial intelligence, will expand our ability to provide advanced imaging techniques and real-time digital health informatics as part of the overall delivery of patient care.”

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real-time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is revolutionizing the way physicians diagnose and treat patients — making a transformative change in medicine. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

