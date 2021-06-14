 
checkAd

Mauna Kea Technologies Unveils Its Next-Generation Cellvizio Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 17:45  |  22   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (Euronext: MKEA) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today unveiled the next-generation Cellvizio platform, which has already received both 510(k) clearance (K193416) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE marking. Built with enhanced capabilities, this entirely new system uses the company’s proprietary Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (CLE) advanced imaging technology to deliver cellular and molecular imaging virtually anywhere in the human body, and will be available for purchase in the second half of 2021.

Building upon the success of the previous models, the new generation of Cellvizio equips physicians with the most advanced cellular imaging technology to improve patients’ lives. The platform includes several new features: an all-new workflow integration for endoscopic, bronchoscopic, or operating environments via integrated connectivity; enhanced capabilities enabling artificial intelligence (AI) for assisted pattern recognition; and a small footprint and slim profile allowing easy maneuverability within the procedure room.

“Our next-generation platform represents a tremendous leap forward in product innovation that significantly improves the ease of integrating Cellvizio into procedure rooms around the world,” said Robert L. Gershon, Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. “The system readiness to host novel advanced capabilities, particularly artificial intelligence, will expand our ability to provide advanced imaging techniques and real-time digital health informatics as part of the overall delivery of patient care.”

Learn more by visiting: www.landing.maunakeatech.com/next-gen-cellvizio

About Mauna Kea Technologies
 Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real-time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is revolutionizing the way physicians diagnose and treat patients — making a transformative change in medicine. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

Disclaimer
 This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mauna Kea Technologies and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Mauna Kea Technologies considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the Universal Registration Document of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on August 7, 2020 under number 926346434_20200807 and available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.

MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (O) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mauna Kea Technologies Unveils Its Next-Generation Cellvizio Platform Regulatory News: Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (Euronext: MKEA) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today unveiled the next-generation Cellvizio …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Moderna Submits Authorization Application for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in Switzerland
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.05.21
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces 7 Presentations Highlighting the Clinical Value of Cellvizio in Gastrointestinal Diseases at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2021 Virtual