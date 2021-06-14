 
EHang Sets Up Aerial Emergency Channels to Help Fight Coronavirus in Guangdong, China

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021   

GUANGZHOU, China, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the beginning of the recent coronavirus resurgence in China’s Guangdong Province, EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”) has stepped up as a first-responder and leveraged its autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology by dispatching a flight operations team and multiple AAVs for COVID-19 relief and control efforts in Guangzhou City. The Company illustrates its commitment to fulfilling social responsibility amidst the added pressure and challenges the coronavirus escalation has brought to the community and quickly responded to the government’s call for COVID-19 relief support.

Starting from June 4, EHang has successively deployed the passenger-grade AAV EHang 216, EHang 216L (logistics model), EHang Falcon B series and Falcon B (logistics) for epidemic prevention and control efforts. With the technical advantages of autonomous flight as well as capabilities for rapid response and cluster management, the EHang 216 and EHang 216L AAVs built emergency air transportation routes across the Pearl River in Guangzhou, successfully completing multiple "contactless" relief and support tasks in the quarantine and containment zones. Tasks covered aerial logistics, emergency transportation, aerial inspections and broadcasting, transporting necessary daily household supplies to residents in the quarantine zones, and implementing urban air mobility (UAM) systems in emergency transportation scenarios.

As of today, EHang has been actively involved with epidemic relief and support for 11 days. EHang’s designated flight operations team will maintain its station near the quarantine and containment zones to continue with household and emergency supply air transport to reduce risks of front-line staff contacting the virus, and further support the coronavirus control and prevention mission in Guangdong Province with improved efficiency.

Watch the video of EHang supporting the coronavirus control and prevention mission: https://www.ehang.com/video/show/392.html

About EHang
EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: pr@ehang.com
Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com
In the U.S.: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com
In China: Susie@blueshirtgroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edd62b7d-87d9-4f64 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5e04d8e-b91b-46f6 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec46cea1-fda3-444c ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75b431f3-65eb-4ccd ...





