PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. Announces Today That It Has Secured A Funding Of $500,000 For Its Projects

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises announces that the Company has secured a loan for $500,000 at a competitive rate to fund current and future projects. The management is pleased to have gotten additional funding for ongoing operational investments. The capital acquired through the loan will be used to fund investment in expanding the Company's medical billing software and services and up-starting the company's expansion into the vitamin and supplement market. The capital will be used in part to fund the manufacturing space and equipment to begin manufacturing the vitamin & supplement line once necessary hiring is completed, allowing the Company to hold the required capital in reserve for an upcoming acquisition. PPJ Enterprises will continue to update shareholders on the Company's progress in these projects.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / PPJ Enterprise (Trading Symbol: OTC PINK:PPJE ("the Company")), a leader in Healthcare Reimbursement Cycle Expert for Complex Medical/Surgical Services and proprietary Automated Healthcare Practice Management /billing Software, online Health Information Digital Systems and Medical Practice Information Management, is pleased to announce that the company has added a new line of Business to manufacture Health Food, Nutritional Supplements, Cannabis (CBD) products, and other healthcare-related products.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. 401 E. Jackson Street, Suite 2340, Tampa, FL 33602

Websites: https://www.ppjenterprise.com Email: info@ppjenterprise.com

