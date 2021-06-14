 
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. Announces Today That It Has Secured A Funding Of $500,000 For Its Projects

Accesswire
TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / PPJ Enterprise (Trading Symbol: OTC PINK:PPJE ("the Company")), a leader in Healthcare Reimbursement Cycle Expert for Complex Medical/Surgical Services and proprietary Automated Healthcare Practice Management /billing Software, online Health Information Digital Systems and Medical Practice Information Management, is pleased to announce that the company has added a new line of Business to manufacture Health Food, Nutritional Supplements, Cannabis (CBD) products, and other healthcare-related products.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises announces that the Company has secured a loan for $500,000 at a competitive rate to fund current and future projects. The management is pleased to have gotten additional funding for ongoing operational investments. The capital acquired through the loan will be used to fund investment in expanding the Company's medical billing software and services and up-starting the company's expansion into the vitamin and supplement market. The capital will be used in part to fund the manufacturing space and equipment to begin manufacturing the vitamin & supplement line once necessary hiring is completed, allowing the Company to hold the required capital in reserve for an upcoming acquisition. PPJ Enterprises will continue to update shareholders on the Company's progress in these projects.

As always, PPJE management advises shareholders, company followers, and prospective investors to contact their financial advisors if they have any questions or concerns about their accounts and investment choices.

Regarding other news and events, the company reminds its followers to monitor the OTC Markets filings tab for other newsworthy events and corporate updates, which will follow as they happen.

Forward-looking Statements

Information in this release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects, or performance of PPJ Enterprise that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constituted or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements due to various important factors, some of which are beyond PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discusses in PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For information, please contact PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. 401 E. Jackson Street, Suite 2340, Tampa, FL 33602

Websites: https://www.ppjenterprise.com Email: info@ppjenterprise.com

SOURCE: PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.



Disclaimer

