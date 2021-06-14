 
checkAd

Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 18:00  |  23   |   |   

The demand for low- and negative-carbon renewable fuel has increased as more companies look for solutions to address climate change. As the leading provider of renewable natural gas (RNG) for the transportation industry, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) is now well-positioned to turn their customers’ sustainability goals into reality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005069/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Today at its annual shareholders meeting, Clean Energy introduced a new company logo, a cornerstone of an entirely new brand identity that aligns with its growing commitment to expand its renewable fuel solution. This includes investing in the development of RNG from dairies and other agricultural facilities both independently and with partners TotalEnergies and bp.

“Clean Energy’s business has pivoted to focus on an extraordinary renewable, non-fossil fuel that can actually reduce fleets' carbon footprint by as much as 500%,” said Andrew J. Littlefair, president and CEO, Clean Energy. “The logo, color scheme, messaging, website and other brand elements that we introduced today denote a circular economy, where organic waste is turned into sustainable fuel, and embodies the role Clean Energy plays in helping our planet.”

Currently, RNG represents 70 percent of the fuel sold at Clean Energy’s nationwide network of stations, and the company is on a track to provide the fuel at all its stations by 2025, meeting one of its own sustainability goals.

As part of the new branding, Clean Energy also launched a new website with updated information about the company’s focus on being able to provide beginning-to-end solutions to meet the growing demand for RNG.

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG), a sustainable fuel derived from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast network of fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow @CE_NatGas on Twitter.

Clean Energy Fuels Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Nach News Neubewertung der Clean Energy Fuels!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World The demand for low- and negative-carbon renewable fuel has increased as more companies look for solutions to address climate change. As the leading provider of renewable natural gas (RNG) for the transportation industry, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Moderna Submits Authorization Application for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in Switzerland
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.06.21
Marktkompass: 15.580 DAX seitwärts | US-Inflation | GAMESTOP | LILIUM | AIXTRON