Ferrari N.v. Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

14.06.2021, 18:14  |  28   |   |   

Maranello, (Italy), June 14, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

  MTA NYSE Total
Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees
Date excluding fees   excluding fees     excluding fees  
(d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)*
               
07/06/2021 675 178.2828 120,340.89 - - - - 675 178.2828 120,340.89
08/06/2021 8,000 179.9187 1,439,349.60 - - - - 8,000 179.9187 1,439,349.60
09/06/2021 16,000 176.4759 2,823,614.40 - - - - 16,000 176.4759 2,823,614.40
10/06/2021 15,221 174.2771 2,652,671.74 3,902 211.3384 824,642.44 677,380.02 19,123 174.1386 3,330,051.76
11/06/2021 5,731 173.8208 996,167.00 - - - - 5,731 173.8208 996,167.00
  45,627 176.0393 8,032,143.63 3,902 211.3384 824,642.44 677,380.02 49,529 175.8470 8,709,523.65
Total
 

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till June 11, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
•             Euro 68,408,522.83 for No. 398,474 common shares purchased on the MTA.
•           USD 7,323,819.33 (Euro 6,075,132.51*) for No. 35,616 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of June 11, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,346,601 common shares equal to 3.63% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until June 11, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,161,275 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 577,905,888.50.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner ...).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Attachment





