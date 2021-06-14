 
checkAd

Saia Opens Second Terminal in Maryland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 18:27  |  33   |   |   

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight has opened a second terminal today in the state of Maryland. Located in Hagerstown, the facility will provide coverage to customers shipping to and from a city known as a gateway to the Baltimore and the Washington, D.C. area. Hagerstown has long been a major freight hub dating back to when railroads were the main driver of the local economy.

"We are excited to open this second facility in Maryland, especially as demand for our services continue to grow,” stated Saia Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “This whole area has shown tremendous potential, which is why it is our intent to eventually double the size of the terminal.”

With the opening of the Hagerstown facility, Saia added several new employees including drivers and dockworkers as well as office, sales, and management personnel. The terminal continues to hire team members. Interested candidates can visit https://www.saia.com/about-us/work-for-us to learn more about available positions and apply.

Since 2017, Saia has opened 25 terminals to provide national coverage for customers. The Hagerstown facility complements previous openings in Wilmington, Delaware and Laurel, Maryland providing additional coverage of the mid-Atlantic region. Saia has planned openings in additional markets, including Atlanta, throughout this year.

“Our expansion efforts in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic have proven tremendously successful,” explained Mull. “Customers know they can count on us to provide best-in-class service. Their recognition and support of our growth has exceeded our expectations. It’s something for which we are extremely grateful.”

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 171 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit www.saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Public Relations
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saia Opens Second Terminal in Maryland JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight has opened a second terminal today in the state of Maryland. Located in Hagerstown, the facility will provide coverage to customers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GenTech to Acquire High Growth Sports Nutrition Brand NxtBar as SINFIT Nurtition Roll-up Strategy ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project
Yamana Gold Provides Timing for Update on Feasibility Study and Development Decision on Wasamac ...
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board