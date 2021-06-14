 
checkAd

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 18:34  |  36   |   |   

The Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust [NYSE American: FTF] (CUSIP 35472T101) has declared a dividend of $0.0783 per common share payable June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of May 28, 2021. It is currently estimated that $0.0366 per share represents net investment income and $0.0417 per share represents return of principal.

The Fund adopted a managed distribution plan and will make monthly distributions to common shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 10 percent, based on the average monthly net asset value (NAV) of the Fund’s common shares. The Fund will calculate the average NAV from the previous month based on the number of business days in that month on which the NAV is calculated. The distribution will be calculated as 10 percent of the previous month’s average NAV, divided by 12. Management will generally distribute amounts necessary to satisfy the Fund’s plan and the requirements prescribed by excise tax rules and Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. The plan is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but there is no assurance that the plan will be successful in doing so.

Under the managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s distributions or from the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution plan.

The Board may amend the terms of the plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund’s shareholders. The amendment or termination of the plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to the periodic review by the Board, including a yearly review of the annual minimum fixed rate to determine if an adjustment should be made.

In compliance with Rule 19a-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, shareholders will receive a notice that details the source of income for each dividend, such as net investment income, gain from the sale of securities and return of principal. Please note: Determination of the actual source of the Fund’s dividend can only be made at year-end. The actual source amounts of all Fund dividends will be included in the Fund’s annual or semiannual reports.

Seite 1 von 2
Franklin Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution The Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust [NYSE American: FTF] (CUSIP 35472T101) has declared a dividend of $0.0783 per common share payable June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of May 28, 2021. It is currently estimated that $0.0366 per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Moderna Submits Authorization Application for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in Switzerland
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:37 Uhr
Franklin Templeton’s Voice of the American Worker Study Reveals Changing Concept of Retirement
09.06.21
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
08.06.21
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
03.06.21
Fiduciary Trust International Celebrates 90 Years of Delivering Peace of Mind by Simplifying Complex Financial Lives
01.06.21
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Its First Monthly Distribution Pursuant to Previously Announced Managed Distribution Plan
01.06.21
Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution
19.05.21
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Board of Trustees Announces Managed Distribution Plan
18.05.21
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
18.05.21
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution