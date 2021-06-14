 
Sports Illustrated and Morning Read Partner to Launch the Ultimate Golf Media Destination

Sports Illustrated and Morning Read, an authoritative voice in golf media, announced an editorial partnership today, creating the ultimate online destination for golf enthusiasts. The two publications combine the editorial talent of the respective media brands in a new destination, available to golf fans alike at SI.com/golf.

The partnership launches in step with golf’s third major this year, the highly anticipated U.S. Open, which starts Thursday at Torrey Pines. Sports Illustrated’s veteran writers and Morning Read’s seasoned editorial team will provide daily news, podcasts and videos, delivering a full range of coverage of the major championship.

As part of its expansion of offerings for consumers, Sports Illustrated will publish all 25 of Morning Read’s original series and partner podcasts and more than 10 of its original video series. Dedicated audiences will continue to receive Morning Read’s daily newsletter six days a week, as well as its weekly travel newsletter Where To Golf Next, and weekly player and industry examination in The Equipment Insider. According to the multimedia platform, not only are their subscribers golf enthusiasts, but 50% are a 14 handicap or better, and 93% play at least 15 rounds per year.

"We're thrilled about what this partnership brings to Sports Illustrated, and I know golf fans will be too. Morning Read comprehensively covers not just what's happening on the course, but all things a golf fan cares about – travel, equipment, instruction, fitness and beyond," said Ryan Hunt, co-editor-in-chief of Sports Illustrated.

Morning Read informs and entertains golfers and golf fans alike with a vast array of content. It covers the day-to-day happenings on all professional tours and its roster of writers has combined to play thousands of golf courses, cover hundreds of major championships and win numerous writing awards. The Morning Read Podcast Network includes more than 20 original shows, ranging from entrepreneurship and instruction to tour news and fantasy lineup advice. Morning Read’s video network, MR.TV features more than a dozen original video series, including travel shows, instruction tips and interview series.

