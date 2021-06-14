 
Insight’s Tech Journal Unpacks the Necessary Survival Skills for the Digital Jungle

The digital jungle is lush with opportunity — and pitfalls. That’s why Insight’s latest edition of its Tech Journal magazine, released today, serves as a guide for rising above the tangles of an increasingly complex IT landscape to help organizations emerge smarter, stronger and faster while surviving the uncertain terrain of business in the next normal.

In the summer 2021 issue of the quarterly digital magazine, Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, explores the vast realm of hybrid cloud strategy, managing IT ecosystems without perimeters, fending off the always lurking cyber predators, navigating the uncharted territory of immersive technology, and using MLOps (machine learning and DevOps) to operationalize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and tame raw data.

Insight President Joyce Mullen shares in the cover story the parallels of her trek to the top of Africa’s highest mountain, Kilimanjaro, with navigating the uncertainties of digital transformation and business modernization. Entrusting porters to help her traverse uncertain ground that rose into the clouds is not unlike relying on solution providers to uncover the quickest path to returns on IT investments. With the right tools and experience, they can steer past the common obstacles of today’s cloud requirements.

“Any business leader focused on getting the most out of technology understands how rapidly everything around us is changing; you might conclude it’s a jungle out there. The new business landscape is so expansive — the speed, the entanglement, the unseen threats, the essential survival skills — today’s IT decisions can feel daunting, even risky,” said Amy Protexter, editor-in-chief and senior vice president of marketing at Insight. “In this issue of Tech Journal, we hope our readers feel a sense of adventure about exploring the prospects of going more digital. Cast away the trepidation of starting an unknown transformation journey that can leave you feeling lost and vulnerable, because the reality is you don’t have to do it alone.”

The new Tech Journal roams the digital jungle by exploring the following topics:

  • At the heart of digital transformation is the intersection of improving customer and employee experience (EX). Learn how organizations are embracing new EX tools to deliver more memorable engagement.
  • As a Service models let businesses consume on-premises infrastructure that’s like the public cloud to drive hybrid strategies, minimize risk and maximize resources.
  • Realizing the true value of AI takes much more than simply building a model. See why MLOps is the key to unlocking the “last-mile challenge” of full adoption.
  • Evolving network perimeters are making a Zero Trust approach to enterprise cybersecurity a necessity.
  • Learn the ABCs (applications, benefits and considerations) of using augmented reality, mixed reality and virtual reality for enterprise training and on-the-job support.
  • Smart cities foster stronger growth, security and community. Discover how data and AI innovations can improve public safety.
  • Westerra Credit Union simultaneously expanded remote-work capabilities for the short term while reinforcing a long-term IT modernization strategy through Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI).

Insight’s Tech Journal helps IT executives, Chief Experience Officers (CXOs), business owners and business unit leaders understand the latest developments in remote working, mobility, collaboration, cloud, data center, cybersecurity, networking, AI, the Internet of Things (IoT) and IT supply chain optimization.

