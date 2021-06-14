Verizon powers a 5G future for gaming

During the company’s first E3 keynote, Verizon showed how 5G technology will impact the entire gaming ecosystem including developers, esports teams and fans, and showcased how a commitment to diversity is moving the gaming industry forward

Verizon 5G and real-time Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) technology are fueling innovations with partners Electronic Arts (EA), Dignitas, Riot Games and Team Liquid.

Commits $1 million to increase female representation in gaming and STEM through the creation of the Verizon Game Forward Scholarship for female students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the creation of tech centers on the campuses to benefit the students, facilitated through non profit organization, Cxmmunity

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The power of 5G is transforming gaming. The speeds, low latency and capacity of Verizon’s superior 5G network have huge implications for developers, esports teams and fans. Verizon demonstrated its leadership throughout the ecosystem today at the company’s first-ever keynote presentation at E3. The presentation showcased how Verizon 5G and Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) technology are fueling innovations for developers, esports teams and fans with partners Electronic Arts (EA), Dignitas, Riot Games and Team Liquid. Also addressing the growth of the gaming community and the need for an emphasis on more diverse representation, the company announced the Verizon Game Forward Scholarship, a $1 million commitment with the mission to increase female representation in the gaming industry and bolster opportunity and presence in STEM careers.



“A powerful network is the foundation of the future of the gaming industry, and that network is Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband,” said Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer at Verizon. “As we continue to work with our partners to build the future of the industry, we’re literally changing the game. 5G has massive implications for developers, esports teams and fans. As that ecosystem grows, a commitment to diversity, specifically around female representation, is crucial to continued innovation. The Verizon Game Forward Scholarship is an important action towards achieving the equity the industry needs.”