Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ Community

Marc Jacobs Fragrances, a division of Coty Inc. [NYSE: Coty], today announced it will donate up to $50,000 to The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) through an interactive social fundraiser on Cameo, the leading marketplace connecting fans directly with pop culture personalities.

PERFECT MARC JACOBS (Photo: Steve Mackey)

The Perfect Marc Jacobs fragrance, which launched in August 2020, is inspired by Marc Jacobs’ personal belief that we are all perfect as we are and is symbolized by the word ‘perfect’ tattooed on his wrist.

To celebrate self-expression and spread love and positivity during Pride, Perfect Marc Jacobs is working with Cameo to give fans the chance to win one of 100 personalized Cameo videos from Lance Bass, Amanda Lepore, Chaka Khan, Kim Petras, and Shangela to remind them, or someone they love, that we are all #PerfectAsWeAre. The Cameo sweepstakes will take place between June 14 and June 21. In exchange for participation, Perfect Marc Jacobs will donate $100 for each entry, up to $50,000, to The Center, a non-profit organization that supports the LBGTQIA+ community through multiple services including advocacy, health and wellness programs; arts, entertainment, and cultural events; as well as recovery, parenthood, and family support services.

“The Center is a place we have supported as a company for many years,” says Marc Jacobs. “We have worked with them in various ways for close to 20 years and I continue to really believe in the work they do. I have worked for most of my life to get to a place of comfort and confidence in who I am and I feel like The Center’s work is to help support people, in many ways, as they work towards their own version of this. The Center offers so many programs and so much support to a group of people who continue to have to fight for their rights and their safety every day. This Pride season I hope you will join us in supporting their mission.”

This year’s charitable initiative will kick-off ongoing support for The Center, as Perfect Marc Jacobs has committed to making another donation to the non-profit organization in June 2022.

“At Coty, we believe in equality and inclusion for all and stand together with those fighting for freedom, justice, and equal rights,” remarks Coty CEO, Sue Y. Nabi. “We are eager to support the LGBTQIA+ community by contributing to The Center and to challenge stereotypes by promoting self-love and authenticity with the new Perfect Marc Jacobs Pride campaign. This unconventional fragrance finds beauty in its diversity and inclusivity, which has resonated globally.”