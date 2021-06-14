 
checkAd

Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ Community

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 19:00  |  49   |   |   

Marc Jacobs Fragrances, a division of Coty Inc. [NYSE: Coty], today announced it will donate up to $50,000 to The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) through an interactive social fundraiser on Cameo, the leading marketplace connecting fans directly with pop culture personalities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005651/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Coty!
Short
Basispreis 9,97€
Hebel 8,65
Ask 0,67
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 8,03€
Hebel 8,46
Ask 1,05
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

PERFECT MARC JACOBS (Photo: Steve Mackey)

PERFECT MARC JACOBS (Photo: Steve Mackey)

The Perfect Marc Jacobs fragrance, which launched in August 2020, is inspired by Marc Jacobs’ personal belief that we are all perfect as we are and is symbolized by the word ‘perfect’ tattooed on his wrist.

To celebrate self-expression and spread love and positivity during Pride, Perfect Marc Jacobs is working with Cameo to give fans the chance to win one of 100 personalized Cameo videos from Lance Bass, Amanda Lepore, Chaka Khan, Kim Petras, and Shangela to remind them, or someone they love, that we are all #PerfectAsWeAre. The Cameo sweepstakes will take place between June 14 and June 21. In exchange for participation, Perfect Marc Jacobs will donate $100 for each entry, up to $50,000, to The Center, a non-profit organization that supports the LBGTQIA+ community through multiple services including advocacy, health and wellness programs; arts, entertainment, and cultural events; as well as recovery, parenthood, and family support services.

“The Center is a place we have supported as a company for many years,” says Marc Jacobs. “We have worked with them in various ways for close to 20 years and I continue to really believe in the work they do. I have worked for most of my life to get to a place of comfort and confidence in who I am and I feel like The Center’s work is to help support people, in many ways, as they work towards their own version of this. The Center offers so many programs and so much support to a group of people who continue to have to fight for their rights and their safety every day. This Pride season I hope you will join us in supporting their mission.”

This year’s charitable initiative will kick-off ongoing support for The Center, as Perfect Marc Jacobs has committed to making another donation to the non-profit organization in June 2022.

“At Coty, we believe in equality and inclusion for all and stand together with those fighting for freedom, justice, and equal rights,” remarks Coty CEO, Sue Y. Nabi. “We are eager to support the LGBTQIA+ community by contributing to The Center and to challenge stereotypes by promoting self-love and authenticity with the new Perfect Marc Jacobs Pride campaign. This unconventional fragrance finds beauty in its diversity and inclusivity, which has resonated globally.”

Seite 1 von 3
Coty Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ Community Marc Jacobs Fragrances, a division of Coty Inc. [NYSE: Coty], today announced it will donate up to $50,000 to The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) through an interactive social fundraiser on Cameo, the leading …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Moderna Submits Authorization Application for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in Switzerland
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Coty Inc. Prices €700 Million of Senior Secured Notes
07.06.21
Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Secured Notes
07.06.21
Coty Inc. Amends Existing Credit Agreement
26.05.21
Coty Announces Andrew Stanleick Is Appointed CEO of Kylie Jenner Beauty Brands
21.05.21
Coty Announces Simona Cattaneo to Step Down