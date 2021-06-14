K-12 Educators Invited to Attend Free Virtual Re.school GSA Forum 2021 on Post-Pandemic Structural Challenges

Re.school survey results reveal record stress levels - 9 out of 10 K-12 teachers are more stressed now than before the Covid-19 pandemic.NEW YORK, NY and BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Re.school and Global School Alliance (GSA) …

WHAT: Re.school GSA Forum 2021 will deliver presentations, roundtables, and panel discussions involving global educational thought leaders to address the major structural issues of today's primary and secondary education curriculum.

WHEN: Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22 from 12pm-3pm EST. (Also to occur in Spanish on Tuesday, June 29 and Wednesday, June 30 from 1pm-4pm EST.)

CREATED FOR WHO: Re.school GSA Forum 2021 is a virtual event formulated primarily for teachers and school directors in primary and secondary education including educators, school principals, teachers and all those involved in K-12 education.

PRICE: Free of charge

REGISTRATION (including agenda and speaker list): https://re.school/en/events/2021/reschool-forum/

ORGANIZERS: Re.school and Global School Alliance (GSA)

The Re.school GSA Forum 2021 will bring together some of the brightest minds in education and best practices. The forum organizers have combined keynote presentations with roundtables and interviews to address the major structural issues of the new educational paradigm. Questions addressed in the forum will be:

Which skills and competencies do our students need to develop for the future?

How can we evaluate these skills objectively?

What teaching and learning methodologies do we have available to us to improve learning outcomes?

What type of teacher training is required to facilitate these changes?

The pandemic has taught us that not only students must learn to adapt to new learning environments, but also their teachers need to make extra efforts to learn and implement new systems to support such learning environments. According to Re.school's recent survey results, 91% of teachers are under more stress now than post-pandemic and only 53% of teachers said they do not have enough tools and training to promote digital skills in their classroom. Approximately 61% of the survey participants felt sufficiently supported and prepared by the management of their school even though all recognized the benefits that digital learning resources bring, especially to those students with special needs.