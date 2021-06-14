 
checkAd

K-12 Educators Invited to Attend Free Virtual Re.school GSA Forum 2021 on Post-Pandemic Structural Challenges

Autor: Accesswire
14.06.2021, 19:15  |  43   |   |   

Re.school survey results reveal record stress levels - 9 out of 10 K-12 teachers are more stressed now than before the Covid-19 pandemic.NEW YORK, NY and BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Re.school and Global School Alliance (GSA) …

Re.school survey results reveal record stress levels - 9 out of 10 K-12 teachers are more stressed now than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

NEW YORK, NY and BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Re.school and Global School Alliance (GSA) announce Re.school GSA Forum 2021:

Foto: Accesswire

WHAT: Re.school GSA Forum 2021 will deliver presentations, roundtables, and panel discussions involving global educational thought leaders to address the major structural issues of today's primary and secondary education curriculum.

WHEN: Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22 from 12pm-3pm EST. (Also to occur in Spanish on Tuesday, June 29 and Wednesday, June 30 from 1pm-4pm EST.)

CREATED FOR WHO: Re.school GSA Forum 2021 is a virtual event formulated primarily for teachers and school directors in primary and secondary education including educators, school principals, teachers and all those involved in K-12 education.

PRICE: Free of charge

REGISTRATION (including agenda and speaker list): https://re.school/en/events/2021/reschool-forum/

Agenda, speaker list and registration: https://re.school/en/events/2021/reschool-forum/

ORGANIZERS: Re.school and Global School Alliance (GSA)

Foto: Accesswire

The Re.school GSA Forum 2021 will bring together some of the brightest minds in education and best practices. The forum organizers have combined keynote presentations with roundtables and interviews to address the major structural issues of the new educational paradigm. Questions addressed in the forum will be:

  • Which skills and competencies do our students need to develop for the future?
  • How can we evaluate these skills objectively?
  • What teaching and learning methodologies do we have available to us to improve learning outcomes?
  • What type of teacher training is required to facilitate these changes?

The pandemic has taught us that not only students must learn to adapt to new learning environments, but also their teachers need to make extra efforts to learn and implement new systems to support such learning environments. According to Re.school's recent survey results, 91% of teachers are under more stress now than post-pandemic and only 53% of teachers said they do not have enough tools and training to promote digital skills in their classroom. Approximately 61% of the survey participants felt sufficiently supported and prepared by the management of their school even though all recognized the benefits that digital learning resources bring, especially to those students with special needs.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

K-12 Educators Invited to Attend Free Virtual Re.school GSA Forum 2021 on Post-Pandemic Structural Challenges Re.school survey results reveal record stress levels - 9 out of 10 K-12 teachers are more stressed now than before the Covid-19 pandemic.NEW YORK, NY and BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Re.school and Global School Alliance (GSA) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners Announces First Patient Dosed in COVID-19 NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating ...
Amatheon Agri Receives Regulatory Approval to Cultivate Medical Cannabis in Zimbabwe
Sarama Resources Provides Update on Permitting and Corporate Activities
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Second Sale to a Canadian Licensed Cultivator Customer
Africa Energy Week 2021, Taking Place in Cape Town; Will Focus on Investment, Oil and Gas, ...
Fiore Gold Agrees to Acquire Past-Producing Illipah Project in Nevada
American Resources Corporation Added to Membership of Russell Microcap(R) Index
Ferguson Plc Announces Share Buy Back Program
SPI's Phoenix Motorcars Appoints Former Blink Charging COO as its SVP & Global Head of EV Charging ...
Crexendo to Present at Colliers Securities Virtual Bus Tour
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Announces Trading to Begin June 8, 2021 Under Symbol CSE:YUM
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...