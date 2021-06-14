 
DGAP-News ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU sets final offer price at €23.00 per share

14.06.2021, 19:42  |  29   |   |   

DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG / Key word(s): IPO
ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU sets final offer price at €23.00 per share

14.06.2021 / 19:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

ABOUT YOU sets final offer price at €23.00 per share

  • Total offer volume amounts to €842 million, based on 28,571,429 newly issued ordinary bearer shares placed, 3,260,871 ordinary bearer shares sold by management and 4,774,845 over-allotment shares
  • Expected free float of 21.0% of outstanding share capital (net of treasury shares)
  • Final offer price at time of listing brings total market capitalization of ABOUT YOU to €3.92 billion
  • Shares are expected to begin trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on June 16, 2021
Hamburg, 14 June 2021 - ABOUT YOU Holding AG ("ABOUT YOU"), Europe's fastest-growing online fashion platform of scale, has set the final offer for its private placement (the "Private Placement") at €23.00 per share. Based on this offer price, the total offer size, including over-allotments, amounts to 36,607,145 shares and approximately €842 million, and brings ABOUT YOU's total market capitalization to €3.92 billion. Upon completion of the offering, the expected free float of new shareholders (net of treasury shares) will amount to 21.0%, assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe option.

Tarek Müller, co-founder and member of the management board responsible for Marketing & Brand: "The response to this next chapter of the ABOUT YOU story has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are delighted by the encouraging investor interest. As we become a listed entity, my fellow co-founders and I are excited to continue leading our amazing teams as we revolutionize our industry, digitize the shopping stroll, and build on our strong growth story to become the leading global fashion platform."

