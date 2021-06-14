NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

14-Jun-2021

ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU sets final offer price at €23.00 per share

ABOUT YOU sets final offer price at €23.00 per share

Hamburg, 14 June 2021 - ABOUT YOU Holding AG ("ABOUT YOU") has set the final offer for its private placement (the "Private Placement") at €23.00 per share. Based on this offer price, the total offer size, including over-allotments, amounts to 36,607,145 shares and approximately €842 million, and brings ABOUT YOU's total market capitalization to €3.92 billion. Upon completion of the offering, the expected free float of new shareholders (net of treasury shares) will amount to 21.0%, assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe option.

The Company has raised gross proceeds of around €657 million from the Private Placement of 28,571,429 newly issued ordinary bearer shares. In addition, 3,260,871 ordinary bearer shares were sold by management. Furthermore, GFH (Gesellschaft für Handelsbeteiligungen mbH), SevenVentures GmbH, GMPVC German Media Pool GmbH and Fashion Media Pool GmbH provided an option for up to 4,774,845 ordinary bearer shares to cover over-allotments (Greenshoe option).

Trading of ABOUT YOU's shares on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to begin on June 16, 2021 under the trading symbol YOU and the ISIN DE000A3CNK42.



