Cloud Solutions for Serverless Computing, Building Security Named ISG Startup Challenge Winners

Cloud-based workplace solutions that enable users to develop applications independent of a server and install mobile-based building access control systems were voted the winners of ISG Startup Challenges at recent events hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Three entrepreneurs pitched the value of their technology solutions in the ISG Startup Challenge during the ISG TechXchange: Banking, Financial Service & Insurance virtual event, May 18–19. Audience members selected Lyrid, a multi-cloud serverless computing ecosystem that allows users to code, deploy and manage native web applications without platform dependency or infrastructure maintenance, over AuthVia, a message-based payment platform, and the UltimateSuite task mining tool.

“Lyrid’s execution model automatically scales with demand while reducing server cost, increasing development speed and securely deploying and distributing any web application,” said Owen Wheatley, lead partner, banking and financial services, ISG, and co-host of the ISG TechXchange: BFSI. “As banking and financial services firms focus on operational resiliency, financial performance and fierce competition for customer loyalty, solutions like Lyrid’s are critical in enabling enterprises to build, deploy and render code anywhere to deliver exceptional digital experiences.”

OpenPath’s access control system was voted the ISG Startup Challenge winner at the ISG Future Workplace Summit, March 10–11, in a competition with talent-mapping software Anthill and the search engine Noonean. The OpenPath scalable software for workplace security and cloud-based access control enhances safety and the open API framework allows for seamless integration with everyday systems, from directory services and vendor management system providers, to building automation tools and other legacy access control systems.

“It is critical the next edition of the workplace is safe for all employees, while being flexible with locations, schedules, roles and technologies to maximize productivity,” said Dee Anthony, director, future workplace, ISG, and host of the fourth annual ISG Future Workplace Summit. “OpenPath’s product adaptations—such as touchless entry capabilities, occupancy management features and integration with thermal screening systems—accommodate new COVID-19 restrictions as people return to the physical office space. These are essential to workplace health and safety, and a key differentiator for employees.”

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

