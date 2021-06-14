 
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 19:30   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Oslo, 14 June 2021

Reference is made to the offer document dated 23 April 2021 (the "Offer Document") and subsequent stock exchange announcements 24 May 2021 and 7 June 2021 for the recommended voluntary offer by DNB Bank ASA (the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares (the "Shares") in Sbanken ASA (the "Company") not already owned by the Offeror against a consideration in cash of NOK 108.85 per Share (subject to adjustment as set out in the Offer Document) (the "Offer").

The acceptance period in the Offer (the “Offer Period”) expired at 16:30 hours (CEST) on 14 June 2021. At the expiry of the Offer Period, the Offeror has received acceptances of the Offer for a total of 86,543,025 Shares, representing approximately 81.0% of the outstanding Shares and votes in the Company. In addition, the Offeror holds 10,567,419 Shares in the Company representing approximately 9.9% of the shares and votes in the Company, and together with the received acceptances in the Offer representing a total of approximately 90.9% of the Shares and votes in the Company.

Please note that the calculation of the number of Shares tendered in the Offer is preliminary and remains subject to potential adjustments through a verification process currently being undertaken by the receiving agent for the Offer. The final result of the Offer will be announced once confirmed by the receiving agent.

As previously reported, the condition for completion of the Offer relating to “Minimum Acceptance” as set out in Section 3.4 (Conditions for completion of the Offer) of the Offer Document, as adjusted pursuant to a stock exchange announcement from the Offeror on 7 June 2021, has been met.

Completion of the Offer is subject to the fulfilment or waiver by the Offeror of the remaining conditions for completion of the Offer as set out in Section 3.4 (Conditions for completion of the Offer) of the Offer Document. As of the date hereof, none of the conditions that require any action in order to be fulfilled have been fulfilled, and none of the conditions that refers to events that shall not occur have, to the Offeror's knowledge, occurred. The complete terms and conditions for the Offer are set out in the Offer Document, with previously announced amendments.

