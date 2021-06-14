Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 9,736.98 Million by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 14.06.2021, 20:00 | 49 | 0 | 0 14.06.2021, 20:00 | CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global cordless vacuum cleaner market report. The cordless vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.39% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: The global cordless vacuum cleaner market is expected to witness the highest demand from North America , followed by Europe and APAC. The US, Canada , the UK, and China are the major countries creating demand for cordless vacuum cleaner due to high awareness and acceptance of technically advanced products, high standard of living, and substantial growth in residential sector across countries. Huge production facilities combined with the easy availability of raw materials, China will be a major market for cordless vacuum cleaner, catering mainly to the growing domestic market and export materials, products, and machinery to other regions. Stick based cordless vacuum cleaner is expected to witness highest growth due to increasing demand for light weight and easy to use vacuum cleaners. Moreover, the growing demand for compact homes in countries such as China and India are likely to push the demand for these vacuum cleaners as these are easy to store within smaller space. With a keen eye on the changing market landscape, vendors are incorporating several smart features in cordless vacuum cleaners such as floor sensing, battery sensing, and filter sensing technology to gain competitive advantage. Increased capital investment in developing countries is expected to allow vendors to invest further in plant expansion and upgradation of manufacturing plants. In Q1 and Q2 2020 there was fall in demand for cordless vacuum cleaner from commercial sector including hotels, shopping malls, cinema halls, and others owing to the complete lockdown imposed by the government of various countries. However, as soon as the economy started to see a reviving trend, the demand of cordless vacuum cleaner started rising due to increased safety norms and various other COVID protocols. Key Offerings: Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4





