Limelight Platform Announces the Appointment of Terry Foster as Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 20:13   

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Platform is pleased to announce that Terry Foster has been appointed as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. He brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in a number of senior leadership roles at MarTech companies in the UK, US, Middle East and Canada over the last 20 years. Terry is an experienced strategist with a deep understanding of how to build innovative MarTech solutions. He is a strong leader with a proven track record of developing diverse and high performing teams and also serves on the board of directors for ExpertFile, Thomson-Gordon Group and is Chairman of the GenWell Project.

"Terry's been an invaluable resource as an advisor since we started," said Limelight founder, Jonah Midanik, "He adds significant and complementary skills to the outstanding management team already in place at Limelight. We want to leverage his leadership, track record of success and expertise in M&A and channel development to take Limelight to the next level".

"I've seen Limelight grow from a small Toronto start-up to a global leader with a blue-chip customer base," noted Foster, "The company has limitless potential and I'm looking forward to scaling up and expanding our international footprint".

About Limelight Platform

Limelight is a SaaS platform that helps global brands deliver memorable consumer experiences and measure the impact of their experiential marketing while dramatically improving results for companies like BMW, Porsche, RBC, Nationwide, Mazda, Kellogg's and General Mills.

For further information: Jonah Midanik, Founder, Limelight Platform, jmidanik@limelightplatform.com, https://www.limelightplatform.com/




