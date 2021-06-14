DGAP-News Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice - Correction
|
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
[2021/06/14]
Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: Sebastian Mentzen; telephone: +49 69 2166 1284) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.
Securities
|Issuer:
|
SUSE S.A.
Legal entity identifier:
213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
|Securities:
|Ordinary shares of SUSE S.A.
|ISIN:
|LU2333210958
|Offer size:
|32,500,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option)
|Offer price:
|30.00 EUR per ordinary share
Stabilisation
|Stabilisation Manager:
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
|
Existence, maximum size of
the over-allotment option:
|4,800,000 ordinary shares
|Stabilisation trading venue:
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)
Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:
Stabilisation transaction[s]
|Trade Date
|Trade Time
|Buy (B)/ Sell (S)
|Volume (shares)
|Execution price (0,0000)
|Currency code (ISO 4217)
|Trading Venue (MIC (ISO 10386))
|2021-06-03
|07:25:26.982845
|B
|544
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|07:47:54.987265
|B
|152
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|08:26:19.926078
|B
|397
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|12:08:48.211769
|B
|3.500
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|13:42:44.841665
|B
|3.500
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|13:42:44.850515
|B
|3.418
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|13:42:44.852894
|B
|1.582
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|13:42:45.358703
|B
|880
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|13:42:45.370481
|B
|131
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|13:42:47.898409
|B
|2.489
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|13:42:53.796534
|B
|220
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|13:44:53.809830
|B
|344
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|13:46:53.824673
|B
|154
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|13:48:53.838114
|B
|390
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|13:50:53.852829
|B
|150
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|13:51:53.868046
|B
|150
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|13:54:53.883228
|B
|162
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|13:56:12.685112
|B
|180
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|13:58:12.699344
|B
|344
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|14:05:18.174074
|B
|197
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|14:06:18.188545
|B
|204
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|14:08:18.202704
|B
|351
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|14:10:18.216894
|B
|179
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|14:12:18.232089
|B
|360
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|14:14:18.246743
|B
|115
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|14:58:15.295307
|B
|131
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|14:59:15.308648
|B
|144
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|15:00:15.321953
|B
|146
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|15:01:15.335412
|B
|172
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|15:02:15.349837
|B
|149
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|15:03:15.364577
|B
|154
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|15:03:15.364912
|B
|675
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|15:04:15.377823
|B
|163
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|15:05:15.391949
|B
|151
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|15:05:49.184203
|B
|382
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|15:06:13.413922
|B
|146
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|15:06:49.196144
|B
|344
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|15:08:49.211993
|B
|286
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|15:10:10.250647
|B
|371
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|2021-06-03
|15:11:10.262302
|B
|86
|30,0000
|EUR
|XETA
|Sum:
|B
|23.593
|30,0000
|EUR
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of SUSE S.A. in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.
END.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
14.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
Wertpapier
