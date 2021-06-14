 
checkAd

DGAP-News Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice - Correction

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.06.2021, 20:03  |  45   |   |   

DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice - Correction

14.06.2021 / 20:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

[2021/06/14]

Please note this announcement replaces the previous announcement, which was released in error (RNS Number 8085B)

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

SUSE S.A.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Vantage Towers AG!
Short
Basispreis 29,91€
Hebel 11,02
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 25,06€
Hebel 10,61
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: Sebastian Mentzen; telephone: +49 69 2166 1284) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: SUSE S.A.

Legal entity identifier:

213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
Securities: Ordinary shares of SUSE S.A.
ISIN: LU2333210958
Offer size: 32,500,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option)
Offer price: 30.00 EUR per ordinary share
 


Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Existence, maximum size of
the over-allotment option: 		4,800,000 ordinary shares
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)
 


Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:







Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/ Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price (0,0000) Currency code (ISO 4217) Trading Venue (MIC (ISO 10386))
2021-06-03 07:25:26.982845 B 544 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 07:47:54.987265 B 152 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 08:26:19.926078 B 397 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 12:08:48.211769 B 3.500 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 13:42:44.841665 B 3.500 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 13:42:44.850515 B 3.418 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 13:42:44.852894 B 1.582 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 13:42:45.358703 B 880 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 13:42:45.370481 B 131 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 13:42:47.898409 B 2.489 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 13:42:53.796534 B 220 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 13:44:53.809830 B 344 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 13:46:53.824673 B 154 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 13:48:53.838114 B 390 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 13:50:53.852829 B 150 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 13:51:53.868046 B 150 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 13:54:53.883228 B 162 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 13:56:12.685112 B 180 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 13:58:12.699344 B 344 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 14:05:18.174074 B 197 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 14:06:18.188545 B 204 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 14:08:18.202704 B 351 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 14:10:18.216894 B 179 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 14:12:18.232089 B 360 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 14:14:18.246743 B 115 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 14:58:15.295307 B 131 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 14:59:15.308648 B 144 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 15:00:15.321953 B 146 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 15:01:15.335412 B 172 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 15:02:15.349837 B 149 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 15:03:15.364577 B 154 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 15:03:15.364912 B 675 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 15:04:15.377823 B 163 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 15:05:15.391949 B 151 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 15:05:49.184203 B 382 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 15:06:13.413922 B 146 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 15:06:49.196144 B 344 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 15:08:49.211993 B 286 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 15:10:10.250647 B 371 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-06-03 15:11:10.262302 B 86 30,0000 EUR XETA
Sum:   B 23.593 30,0000 EUR  
 



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of SUSE S.A. in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

END.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


14.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1207863  14.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207863&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetVantage Towers Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: SUSE - Softwareentwickler aus Bayern
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice - Correction DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice - Correction 14.06.2021 / 20:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. [2021/06/14] Please note this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: CE-Zulassungen für zwei Corona-Laientests liegen vor
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold trifft in King Tut auf hohe Goldgehalte von bis zu 81,89 g/t Au über ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer und SAP schließen strategische Partnerschaft und treiben digitale ...
NN Investment Partners: Konkurrenzkampf zwischen China und USA bringt neue Investmentchancen in Schwellenländern
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer and SAP partner to drive innovation and digital transformation in ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins sustainable mobility project in northern Italy: construction of Fortezza-Ponte ...
DGAP-News: ESGTI AG: EKO AGRO Group to cooperate with Toscana Region
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia erhält Auftrag für nachhaltige Mobilität in Norditalien und baut Bahnstrecke ...
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG acquires HJS Motoren GmbH and raises sales forecasts
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
13.06.21
SUSE-Aktie springt um 11 % nach oben. Auftakt für nachhaltig steigende Kurse?
11.06.21
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: SUSE S.A. (deutsch)
11.06.21
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
10.06.21
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
09.06.21
JPMORGAN belässt Vantage Towers auf 'Neutral'
08.06.21
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
07.06.21
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
04.06.21
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
04.06.21
Auto1, Vantage Towers, Grenke & Co: Indexaufsteiger im Fokus