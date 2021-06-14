 
Kronos Advanced Technologies Set Payment Date of June 22 for 1 DogeSPAC LLC Unit to be Paid for Each 1 Share of KNOS Held On Record Date of June 15, 2021

Los Angeles, CA, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized announced today that the Company set a payment date of June 22 20021 for the distribution to all shareholders, pro rata of 1 unit of DogeSPAC LLC for each share of KNOS held on June 15, 2021.

We understand that those who hold their shares through brokerage firms will be entitled to the dividend if they hold until an EX Dividend Date is set by FINRA based on KNOS' timely ten days prior notification, which may fall on a date after the payment date. If FINRA does not set an ex-dividend, it is our understanding that whoever held the shares through their brokerage firm on the close of business on the record date would be entitled to the distribution.

According to Investor.gov, if you purchase a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the dividend payment. Instead, the seller gets the dividend. If you purchase before the ex-dividend date and hold up to the ex-dividend date, you get the dividend.

Kronos Advanced Technologies is history's first publicly-traded Company in the stock market to accept Dogecoin for its products and continues to encourage Dogecoin owners to purchase our revolutionary clean air products as the Company continues to foresee upside potential holding the popular meme coin and has profited substantially from making this calculated bet, although Doge, along with other major cryptocurrencies, has suffered severe volatility, recently.

With the Texas Department of Banking announcing that state-chartered banks have the authority to provide custody or safekeeping services for virtual currencies, we believe that Dogecoin becomes a more valuable asset to hold.

While the dividend will not be registered with the SEC, and therefore restricted until either the units are registered with the SEC, or an exemption from registration becomes available, at a yet to be determined date in the future, unitholders will then have the option to convert their LLC interests into Crypto units that will be tradeable on various Decentralized Cryptocurrencies Exchanges such as Uniswap and Pancakeswap.  DogeSPAC LLC may also determine to register the units with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which would allow the LLC interests to be listed on an exchange if other certain conditions were to be met.

