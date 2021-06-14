 
GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael Bücker to take over as of August 1, 2021

GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael Bücker to take over as of August 1, 2021

Baden-Baden, June 14, 2021: GRENKE AG announces that the Chair of the Board of Directors, Antje Leminsky, has decided for personal reasons to leave the Company as of June 30, 2021 after eight years on the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG, including three years as Chair of the Board of Directors. The Supervisory Board and Ms Leminsky have agreed today that Ms Leminsky will resign as the Chair and member of the Board of Directors as of this date. The existing employment contract will also be terminated on this date. The Supervisory Board has appointed Michael Bücker as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2021. Deputisation arrangements within the Board of Directors will take hold during the transition period.

Michael Bücker, who was born in 1962 and holds a Master's in Business Administration, was most recently a member of the Board of Management of Bayerische Landesbank, responsible for Corporates & Markets. Prior to this, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Commerz Real AG and has also held various positions at Commerzbank AG, Deutsche Immobilien Leasing GmbH in Frankfurt and Commerz- und Industrie-Leasing GmbH in Hamburg.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG
Anke Linnartz
Director Investor Relations
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204
Email: investor@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.de 		Press Contact
Stefan Wichmann
Executive Communications Consulting
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Email: presse@grenke.de
Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
