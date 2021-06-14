Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media Operations
Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced the appointment of James Baronet as Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Topeka, Kansas (DMA #142). Mr. Baronet will be responsible for overseeing Nexstar’s KSNT-TV (NBC) and KTMJ-TV (FOX), as well as the Company’s operational agreements with Vaughan Media, Inc., providing services to KTKA-TV (ABC/CW). Mr. Baronet will begin his new duties immediately and report to Julie Pruett, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar Media Inc.’s broadcasting division.
Mr. Baronet brings nearly 20 years of broadcast programming, sales, and marketing leadership experience to his new post. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to grow revenue and profitability by identifying new streams of revenue, cultivating new business, developing a variety of innovative cross-platform solutions for advertisers and marketers, creating sponsorship opportunities, and deepening the ties to the communities in which he has worked.
Today’s announcement represents a homecoming of sorts for Mr. Baronet, who previously served as the Vice President and General Manager of Nexstar’s broadcast and digital operations in Baton Rouge, LA (DMA #94), including WVLA-TV (NBC) and WGMB-TV (FOX/CW), from 2014 to 2016. While overseeing the stations, Mr. Baronet and his team were responsible for rebuilding the stations’ news organization and expanding its local newscasts to six-and-a-half hours per day. He also helped establish the stations’ first news bureau at the state capital, launched a Sunday morning political affairs program, helped produce two gubernatorial debates broadcast across Louisiana, and led the early efforts to construct a master control hub servicing multiple Nexstar stations in the region. In addition, Mr. Baronet spearheaded the creation, development, and production of a variety of local programming, including a series of sports specials centered on the area’s professional and college football teams, the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers, and “Louisiana Haunted History,” a half-hour advertiser-sponsored show devoted to exploring allegedly haunted locations across the state.
