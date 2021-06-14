Apache Corporation Opens Application for 2021-2022 Tree Grant Program

HOUSTON, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation, a subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), today announced that it has opened the application season for its 2021-2022 Tree Grant Program. Last year, the program donated more than 64,000 trees to 56 nonprofits, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's South Texas Refuge Complex, The Trust for Public Land in Louisiana, Tree New Mexico and the Galveston Bay Foundation. Since the program’s launch in 2005, the company has donated more than 4.8 million trees to nonprofit organizations and government agencies in 17 states.

“Trees play an invaluable role — beautifying our neighborhoods, providing wildlife habitats, and conserving our environment. As we kick off the 16th year of the Apache Tree Grant Program, we are excited to continue working with partners dedicated to planting and caring for trees in communities across our U.S. operating areas,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer and president.