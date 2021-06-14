 
Hess to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference June 23 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and a replay of the discussion will be accessible via Hess Corporation’s website.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at https://www.hess.com/.

Cautionary Statements

This presentation will contain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These projections and statements reflect the company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risk factors. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Hess Announces Discovery at Longtail-3, Offshore Guyana
01.06.21
Hess Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock
01.06.21
Hess to Participate in Alliance Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
31.05.21
ConocoPhillips: Wichtige Unterstützung im Fokus
31.05.21
Halliburton: Neuer Schwung muss her!
29.05.21
Arca Oil Index: Index bleibt oben dran
21.05.21
Hess to Participate in UBS Global Energy Virtual Conference
19.05.21
Hess Ranked Top Energy Company on 2021 Best Corporate Citizens List